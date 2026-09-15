APSU Football’s Denver Harper Named FCS National Freshman of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Redshirt freshman Denver Harper, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, has been named United Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week and Stats Perform FCS National Freshman of the Week for the week of September 14th.

Harper needed just six touches to accrue 196 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Austin Peay State University’s 63-7 win against Morehead State. On the first play from scrimmage, Harper took a pop pass out of the backfield untouched for 72 yards and a score to tie the game, then hauled in a 31-yard reception just after the two-minute timeout in the second quarter for his second score of the day and fourth receiving touchdown of the young season.

With seconds remaining in the half, Harper ranged back to field a Morehead State punt off the bounce, made a move, scampered left and raced 67 yards for his first career punt return touchdown and the first by an APSU returner since 2024.

Harper’s 196 all-purpose yards are the most by a Gov since Jaden Barnes (241) in 2024; he also became the first Gov since Barnes with a receiving touchdown in three straight games. He is the first Gov to earn UAC Freshman of the Week honors this season; three Govs were named the conference’s top freshman (Isaiah Groves, Kamari Maxwell and Montreze Smith Jr. twice) in 2025.

Harper is the first Gov to earn national recognition for his work since Romon Copeland earned national Specialist of the Week honors for the week of September 23rd, 2024 – he was the last Gov to return a punt for a touchdown prior to Harper’s return on Saturday.

Harper is the first Gov to earn national Freshman of the Week honors since Draylen Ellis for the week of March 15th, 2021 and just the fourth player in program history to earn national Freshman of the Week honors (Ellis, CJ Evans Jr. and Kentel Williams).

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Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team is back in action Saturday against 20th-ranked West Florida; kickoff is scheduled for 6:00pm from PenAir Field in Pensacola.