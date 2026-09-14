Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Variety of Upcoming Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a full schedule of upcoming programs designed to bring the community together through learning, creativity, wellness, and social activities.

From fall gardening and hands-on crafts to book discussions, technology instruction, Tai Chi, blood donation, and programs supporting adults with special needs, there is something for a wide range of interests at the Clarksville Library.

The upcoming events are being offered at locations throughout the library system, including the main library and North Branch. Whether residents are looking to learn a new skill, meet new people, stay active, explore a new hobby, or simply spend time with others in the community, these programs provide opportunities to get involved.

For additional programs and schedule updates, visit the library’s Full Calendar.

Dig Into Fall Gardening

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 6:00pm-7:00pm

Presenter: Keshia Hicks

Location: Makerspace

Those interested in growing their own vegetables this fall can learn the basics during this beginner-friendly gardening workshop. Participants will explore planting techniques, seed selection, and how to care for cool-season crops.

The program will also introduce participants to the library’s Seed Library, where they can choose seeds suited to the local area and plant a fall crop to take home. No previous gardening experience is required.

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North Branch – Adult DIY Library Card Earring

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 6:00pm-7:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Library fans can show off their love of reading and the library system by creating their own library card earrings during this hands-on DIY program at the North Branch.

The activity offers participants an opportunity to make a fun and unique accessory while enjoying a creative evening at the library.

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North Branch Evergreen Horizons

Wednesday, September 16th, 2026 | 9:30am-11:00am

Location: Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Evergreen Horizons offers an engaging and supportive environment for seniors looking to remain active, social, and inspired. The program features a rotating selection of activities that may include fitness classes, lifelong learning opportunities, social gatherings, and creative projects.

Participants can meet new friends, explore new interests, and enjoy a welcoming community focused on connection, activity, and happiness.

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As The Page Turns Book Club

Thursday, September 17th, 2026 | 2:00pm-3:30pm

Presenter: Brandi Campbell

Location: Glass Study Room

Book lovers can gather for a discussion of The Women by Kristin Hannah. The As The Page Turns Book Club provides an opportunity to explore the featured book while sharing thoughts and perspectives with fellow readers.

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Tech Time: Photos and Organizing Memories

Monday, September 21st, 2026 | 10:00am-11:00am

Location: Computer Lab

Library patrons with questions about everyday technology can get assistance during Tech Time. Staff will help participants with computer basics while focusing this session on taking, saving, organizing, backing up, and sharing photos.

The program is designed for those who want practical guidance with managing their digital memories and navigating common technology tasks.

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Tai Chi At Your Library

Monday, September 21st, 2026 | 3:00pm-3:30pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Adults can explore the benefits of Tai Chi during this library program featuring slow, mindful movements designed to encourage relaxation, balance, flexibility, and coordination.

Tai Chi can be especially beneficial for seniors and adults, offering gentle exercise that supports joint health while helping reduce stress and improve mental clarity. The class welcomes participants of all fitness levels.

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North Branch: Blood Assurance

Monday, September 28th, 2026 | 10:00am-3:30pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

The North Branch will host Blood Assurance, giving community members an opportunity to stop by and donate blood.

Residents interested in helping replenish local blood supplies are encouraged to participate during the scheduled donation hours.

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North Branch AdVenture Club

Thursday, October 1 st, 2026 | 11:30am-12:30pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

The North Branch AdVenture Club provides a safe, supportive, and engaging environment for adults with special needs to grow, connect, and thrive.

Led by library staff, the program features a rotating variety of activities, including creative arts, social events, and light physical activities. Participants can build confidence and independence, develop lasting friendships, and enjoy opportunities to connect with others in an inclusive community. The program welcomes patrons of all skill levels and interests.

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With programs covering education, hobbies, wellness, technology, literature, community service, and social connection, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library continues to offer opportunities for residents of all ages and interests.

Residents are encouraged to check the library’s Full Calendar for more upcoming events, registration information, and schedule changes.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501 Clarksville TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826