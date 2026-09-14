Bridget Harper Takes Austin Peay Experience to Washington Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Bridget Harper has always had a passion for understanding and helping people across the world, and she put it into action this summer through The Washington Center (TWC), which placed her in an internship with the Global Language Network (GLN) in Washington, D.C.

Harper was one of only 12 students selected to intern with GLN, a nonprofit that makes foreign languages affordable and accessible. She spent the summer recruiting teachers, students, and partner organizations to help non-English-speaking communities.

TWC is a prestigious independent program that places students in internships at D.C.-based institutions and helps them network while taking for-credit courses. Harper pursued the opportunity with support from Austin Peay State University’s Department of Political Science and the Competitive Fellowships office.

“[The Global Language Network] teaches foreign languages affordably and accessibly,” said Harper, a political science major. “They hire teachers and recruit students as well. So, as interns, we all work on a team to recruit, whether it be teachers, students, or potential partners.”

Much of Harper’s recruiting focused on nonprofit partners. Her days consisted of meetings to establish language classes that could help those organizations serve their communities.

“I think the biggest [impact] is having a teacher who can speak to them,” Harper said. “I feel like at a lot of smaller schools, the options are limited … So having a broader selection, I think that can help society as a whole become more connected because people can talk to each other better.”

Harper also spoke with people from all walks of life while doing street recruiting for GLN’s language classes. She speaks Spanish, has studied French, and is currently taking Korean classes through APSU — skills which allowed her to easily connect with potential students.

“Some people really opened up their stories,” Harper said. “It was a great opportunity for me to get back into different languages or [for them to] share their own language. That was really rewarding.”

One of the most valuable parts of the internship was the new connections Harper made during her time in the program. Alongside her work with GLN, she was selected for TWC’s mentor program, where she made lasting connections with diplomats in countries such as China and Singapore.

“My supervisor at the Global Language Network, we were really aligned with our career goals in international foreign policy,” Harper said. “They introduce you during the internship, and then, depending on whether you like them or not, you can keep in contact … she gave me a lot of great advice as well.”

Through her daily tasks at GLN, Harper also honed her communication and problem-solving skills while creating lifelong connections.

“I feel like I got better at communication,” she said. “That was my entire internship, just talking on the phone, talking to organizations [and] talking to important people. And normally, I would be really scared and nervous … So that made me a little bit more confident after going to D.C.”

Harper’s long-term goal is to serve as a U.S. ambassador to South Korea. She studied abroad there through APSU in Spring 2025, and that experience highlighted her passion for the people in the region.

“Every day I was meeting new people … so, it motivated me to continue to be interested in Korea and just recognize the importance of it,” Harper said. “I think being in such an international setting, it helped me confirm that I really want to do something that’s intercultural.”

Harper is continuing to work toward her goal through various opportunities at APSU. She is part of the First Friend Program, in which foreign exchange students are paired with current students to ease their transition to college. She also plans to return to South Korea next year to pursue her graduate degree.

“After meeting people in positions I want to be in the future, I had to brag on myself a little bit, and everyone was always really impressed with what I had to offer,” Harper said. “That made me realize that I am pretty impressive, and I was underestimating myself and my skills.”

Students interested in study abroad programs can contact the Global Education Office. Students interested in national internships or competitive fellowships can contact Dr. Dan Shea, director of Global Education and Competitive Fellowships, at shead@apsu.edu.