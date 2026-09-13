Clarksville Library Offers Weekly Storytimes for Babies, Toddlers

Clarksville, TN – Little bookworms and their grown-ups have plenty to look forward to this week at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. From lapsit rhymes for babies to hands-on crafts for preschoolers, the Clarksville Library’s lineup is packed with playful, learning-rich moments designed to spark a lifelong love of reading right from the very first storytime.

Whether it’s snuggling up for songs and stories with the littlest listeners or diving into a colorful craft project with a preschooler, there’s a reason to visit the library nearly every day this week. Here’s what’s on the calendar.

Baby and Me Storytime

Monday, September 14th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre

Join us for a storytime for babies and caregivers featuring interactive lapsit rhymes, songs, stories, and play.

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Baby & Me Craft Time

Monday, September 14th, 2026 | 10:30am – 11:30am | Children’s Library

Join us for a colorful and creative bonding experience! Baby & Me Craft Time is a relaxed, hands-on program where little ones and their grown-ups can enjoy simple, sweet crafts — usually coloring-based and just right for tiny hands. Come explore colors, textures, and fun together!

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North Branch Preschool Story Time

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:30am | North Branch Large Meeting Room

Spark your child’s love of reading at our fun and interactive storytime designed just for preschoolers! We’ll enjoy stories, sing songs, dance, and play — all while building early literacy skills and having a blast together.

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Toddler Time Story Time

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre

Come join the fun at our Toddler Storytime! Bring your little ones for a lively session of interactive rhymes, finger plays, songs, and stories. Together, we’ll explore exciting play-to-learn activities that both kids and caregivers will enjoy!

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North Branch Preschool Craft Time

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:30am – 11:30am | Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Snip, color, and create! Preschool Craft Time is a fun-filled program where preschoolers and their caregivers can dive into simple, hands-on crafts that spark creativity and build early fine motor skills. Come enjoy a playful mix of art, learning, and imagination!

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Preschool Story Time

Wednesday, September 16th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre

Spark your child’s love of reading at our fun and interactive storytime designed just for preschoolers! We’ll enjoy stories, sing songs, dance, and play — all while building early literacy skills and having a blast together.

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With storytimes and crafts scheduled almost every day, this week offers a wonderful opportunity to build early literacy habits while making treasured memories together. Bring the whole family and let your little ones fall in love with books, songs, and hands-on creativity at the library. Keep an eye on your inbox for future updates, and we can’t wait to see you and your little ones at the library soon!

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826