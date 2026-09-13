Clarksville Library Offers Weekly Storytimes for Babies, Toddlers

Clarksville, TN – Little bookworms and their grown-ups have plenty to look forward to this week at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. From lapsit rhymes for babies to hands-on crafts for preschoolers, the Clarksville Library’s lineup is packed with playful, learning-rich moments designed to spark a lifelong love of reading right from the very first storytime.
Whether it’s snuggling up for songs and stories with the littlest listeners or diving into a colorful craft project with a preschooler, there’s a reason to visit the library nearly every day this week. Here’s what’s on the calendar.
Baby and Me Storytime
Monday, September 14th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre
Join us for a storytime for babies and caregivers featuring interactive lapsit rhymes, songs, stories, and play.
Baby & Me Craft Time
Monday, September 14th, 2026 | 10:30am – 11:30am | Children’s Library
Join us for a colorful and creative bonding experience! Baby & Me Craft Time is a relaxed, hands-on program where little ones and their grown-ups can enjoy simple, sweet crafts — usually coloring-based and just right for tiny hands. Come explore colors, textures, and fun together!
North Branch Preschool Story Time
Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:30am | North Branch Large Meeting Room
Spark your child’s love of reading at our fun and interactive storytime designed just for preschoolers! We’ll enjoy stories, sing songs, dance, and play — all while building early literacy skills and having a blast together.
Toddler Time Story Time
Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre
Come join the fun at our Toddler Storytime! Bring your little ones for a lively session of interactive rhymes, finger plays, songs, and stories. Together, we’ll explore exciting play-to-learn activities that both kids and caregivers will enjoy!
North Branch Preschool Craft Time
Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 10:30am – 11:30am | Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch
Snip, color, and create! Preschool Craft Time is a fun-filled program where preschoolers and their caregivers can dive into simple, hands-on crafts that spark creativity and build early fine motor skills. Come enjoy a playful mix of art, learning, and imagination!
Preschool Story Time
Wednesday, September 16th, 2026 | 10:00am – 10:45am | Children’s Story Theatre
Spark your child’s love of reading at our fun and interactive storytime designed just for preschoolers! We’ll enjoy stories, sing songs, dance, and play — all while building early literacy skills and having a blast together.
With storytimes and crafts scheduled almost every day, this week offers a wonderful opportunity to build early literacy habits while making treasured memories together. Bring the whole family and let your little ones fall in love with books, songs, and hands-on creativity at the library. Keep an eye on your inbox for future updates, and we can’t wait to see you and your little ones at the library soon!
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040
Phone: 931.648.8826