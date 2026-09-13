Nashville Sounds Fall 7-2 to Durham Bulls in Series Finale

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds dropped the series finale to the Durham Bulls with a 7-2 loss on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Thomas Pannone allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits in four innings of work, while Brandon Lockridge and Jeferson Quero were responsible for Nashville’s two runs of the game.

The Bulls spoiled Pannone’s streak without allowing a run in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday’s finale as former Sound Jared Oliva led off with an infield single. After Jake Fraley was hit by pitch, Austin Slater lined a base hit into center field and scored Oliva for the first run of the game. Two at-bats later, Carson Williams hit a sac fly to right fielder Jacob Hurtubise and scored the second Bulls run of the frame.

Oliva got the best of Pannone in his second at-bat as he crushed his first homer of the season for Durham with a two-run shot to center field and gave the Bulls a 4-0 lead. Durham grew the lead to seven runs with Oliva collecting his third hit of the game. Fraley then hammered a two-run home run to right field for the six-run lead. Slater continued the damage as he earned his second hit of the night, and Xavier Isaac ripped an RBI-double to drive in Slater for the 7-0 lead.

Pannone ended his day allowing a season-high seven runs on nine hits in four innings of work and was replaced for Brandon Sproat in the bottom of the fifth inning, who tossed a 1-2-3 frame. In the top of the sixth, the Sounds got on the board as Daniel Guilarte drew a leadoff walk. Tyler Black followed with a double into right field, and Brock Wilken drew the second walk of the frame to load the bases.

Lockridge got on base with the Nashville Sounds third walk in the inning and scored Guilarte. Quero hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field and scored Black for the five-run deficit. Sproat worked 2.1 scoreless frames before he was taken out for Jared Koenig and was able to record the next two outs, stranding the runner on base.

Cameron Wagoner entered the game for the Sounds in the bottom of the eighth inning worked around a two-out walk as he punched out three of the four batters he faced. The Sounds had one last opportunity in the top of the ninth inning but were shut down in 1-2-3 fashion as the Bulls took the series with a 7-2 victory.

With Monday off, the Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the final six-game series of the 2026 season and will host the first-half International League Champions, Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals), beginning Tuesday, September 15th.