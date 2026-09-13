Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to Paducah for The Velvet

Clarksville, TN – After a fantastic season-opening visit to Pawleys Island, South Carolina for the Golfweek Program Challenge, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf is back in action much closer to home this week, teeing off Monday at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State at Paducah Country Club.

The APSU Govs will square off against a formidable field at this event, named for former Racers coach Velvet Milkman. In addition to the Governors and host Racers, student-athletes from Alabama State, Belmont, Cumberlands, Fort Wayne, Loyola Chicago, North Alabama, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, UAB, West Florida and West Georgia will be at the event.

Austin Peay State University is bringing the same lineup back this week that led the Govs to a third-place finish at Pawleys Island. Seniors Jillian Breedlove and Abby Hirtzel, junior Abby Jimenez and sophomores Ella Arnzen and Jordin Cowing are in the lineup again, with sophomore Makenna Cox making the trip this week as an individual.

Paducah Country Club plays at a par-72 this week, clocking in at 6,030 yards. Day one features a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:30am, with the Governor lineup scheduled to tee off on Holes 1-3; Cox, the individual, will tee off on No. 17.

Live Scoring

Live scoring is available for this event via Scoreboard.com. For in-round updates, follow our social media channels on X and Instagram @GovsWGO and visit LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play for a complete recap of the action.