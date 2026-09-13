First Lady Maria Lee Celebrates 8th Tennessee Kids Serve Challenge

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, September 12th, 2026, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee celebrated the final Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge Carnival of the Lee Administration at the Tennessee Governor’s Residence. More than 100 participating students and their families attended the Carnival, which is a celebration of the students’ summer of service.

“Bill and I have been blessed to see thousands of young Tennesseans use their time and talents to serve others over the past eight years,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “We pray that this challenge has ignited a spark inside each student, inspiring them to continue their love of service for years to come. The Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge has been one of my greatest joys during my time as First Lady, and I am so grateful for each family who has come alongside us in our mission to serve our state, by serving our community, by serving one person at a time.”

The Governor and First Lady met with Challenge participants and their families to congratulate each child on their summer of service and encourage them to continue giving back to their communities. The event also included carnival games, prizes, snacks, special appearances from local sports team mascots, and remarks from the Governor and First Lady.

“Maria has led Tennessee Serves with a heart for communities across our state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “For eight years, the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge has helped teach children from a young age the joy of serving others. These young Tennesseans represent the very best of the Volunteer Spirit, and Maria and I are proud to celebrate all they have accomplished.”

About the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge

This year marked the eighth annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge as a part of the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative. The challenge invited Tennessee students to devote a portion of their summer to serving others.

More than 650 students participated in the challenge and served 2,796 hours in 54 counties.

Since the beginning of the challenge in 2019, 10,478 students have participated in the challenge, representing all 95 counties, and giving of more than 18,087 hours.

Find out more about the First Lady’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, here.