Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Opens Inverness Intercollegiate

Toledo, OH – Jack Dyer fired a three-over 74 to pace the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team in the opening round of the Inverness Intercollegiate, which kicked off Sunday at The Inverness Club.

Dyer’s round featured two of Austin Peay State University’s five birdies as a team, on No. 8 and No. 10; his bird at No. 10 was one of just three on the 246-yard par-3 during Sunday’s opening-round action.

Elsewhere for the APSU Govs, senior Seth Smith posted a 37 for the Governors on the front nine, finishing with a 78 overall. Freshman Tyson Seyler (82), junior Zach Olsen (83) and sophomore Will Swigart (86) rounded out the opening round showing for the Governors.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to action in Monday’s round two, scheduled for a 7:00am start. The APSU Govs will be paired with Virginia and LSU on the second day of action.