Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Surges 21 Shots

Toledo, OH – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf posted a 21-shot improvement in Round Two of the Inverness Intercollegiate, with one Gov on the hunt for a top-10 individual finish heading into the final round.

All five APSU Govs in the lineup improved their final scores from round one to round two, with two players shooting more than 10 shots better on Monday. Austin Peay’s second-round 296 bested those of top-100 programs Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Senior Jack Dyer is in position for a top-10 finish heading into the final round; after a one-under 70, he’s tied for 12th at 144 (74-70), one shot outside the top-10 and two away from a top-five showing. Dyer leads the Govs in birdies (seven) and par-5 scoring (4.50 strokes per hole).

Freshman Tyson Seyler (82-72—154) and senior Seth Smith (78-77—155) are one shot apart heading into the final 18. Seyler’s one-over in the second round was the sixth-best by a freshman in round two. Smith’s round included a birdie on the 430-yard par-4, which played as the third-hardest hole on Tuesday.

Juniors Zach Olsen (83-77—160) and Will Swigart (86-78–164) rounded out the scoring for the Govs on Tuesday. Olsen’s birdie on No. 9 was one of just 15 through two rounds, while Swigart’s bird on No. 3 was one of just 16 through 36 holes.

The Govs wrap up their stay at Inverness with an 18-hole final round on Tuesday; Austin Peay State University men’s golf will be paired with Ole Miss and Virginia in the final round, which begins at 7:00am.