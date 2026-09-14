Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 14th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets of the week from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 14th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Buster Brown is a young male, possible English Shepherd mix breed. Fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is a very sweet boy and looking for his forever family. Come spend time with him out in the play yard. He is located at our Fort Campbell facility. Please call 931.472.5820 for details on how to obtain a day pass to come to the shelter. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Lyra is an adult female mixed breed. Fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come spend time with her in the yard.

Rex is a young male Labrador mix. Fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Come spend time with Rex out in the play yard.

Addison is an adult female Hound mix. Fully vetted, and will be spayed upon adoption. Come play with her out in the yard.

Rainbow is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come spend time with this great girl.

Zookie is a young female domestic shorthair cat. Fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Come see her in the Cat Room

Lowie is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*. For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Jansport is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He and his brother Elmers Glue were sadly zipped in a backpack and abandoned. A wonderful good Samaritan got them into rescue, where they have been vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations, neutered, and litter box trained.

Even with this rough start he (and his brother who is also available) have become the sweetest, most loving babies. He loves his people, great with kids, cats and dogs as well. Playful, loves zoomies and snuggling with his people.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Apollo is a handsome 16-month-old male domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered, litter trained, and on flea/tick prevention. Apollo will do best in a home where he can safely live his best outdoor life with occasionally coming indoors when he wants.

He would love a home that is more rural or in a quiet area where, again, he can safely chill outdoors. He will definitely help keep unwanted “guests” out of your garden and house! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered, and keeps his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

If you would like to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer is great with children and other dogs however she does need a no cat home please. She lives for attention and affection. Ayer is a silly, lovable girl looking for her forever family who will focus on making her feel loved. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rylo is a 2 year old male Australian shepherd mix. Fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Rylo is great with children 12 and older and loves playing with small dogs. He hasn’t been around cats so unsure of how he will react.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Celestite is a 3 year old female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, started vaccinations and will be spayed. She is litter trained, good with kids, dogs and other cats. Celestite loves being held and spending time with her people.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Buford is a one year old male gentle giant mixed breed. Vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with dogs, cats and kids but should not be around chickens. He loves his people and will make a wonderful companion and adventure buddy.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/buford or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Blue is a young female Boxer. She is fully vetted, kennel trained and will come with a voucher that the rescue will pay for her spay. She is great with everyone but is very high energy which can be a bit much for smaller kids and certain dogs. Not everyone appreciates that amount of zealousness!

Come for a meet and greet and see what a great addition she will be to your family. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!!

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Danny is a 13 year old male mixed breed. Fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Danny loves toys, is fine with other calm dogs and absolutely loves his people. Danny does resource guard his toys but that’s being worked on and he absolutely loves his food. He will often go into his kennel on his own to nap. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Shirley is a 5 month old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves dry and wet food, loves cats, dogs, kids and being with people. Shirley has a big personality and loves playing with her kitty friends and exploring. Shirley will be a delightful addition to your family.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email sy savebabykittens@gmail.com