Clarksville Library Packs Fall Calendar with Tween Programs

Clarksville, TN – Tweens across Clarksville-Montgomery County have a lot to look forward to this fall, as the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library rolls out a jam-packed lineup of weekly events built just for them. From speed book tasting to spooky escape-room challenges and a Halloween-themed lock-in, there’s something new to try practically every Monday at the Clarksville Library between now and Fall Break.

Whether it’s discovering a new favorite genre, crafting a one-of-a-kind Positive Pin, or turning a sidewalk into a giant canvas, the library is proving that tween programming can be just as exciting as anything else on the calendar.

Here’s a full look at what’s coming up.

North Branch Tween Scene: Book Tasting!

Date: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Discover new reads in a fast-paced Speed Book Tasting! Browse a variety of books, sample different genres, and find your next favorite story. Perfect for tweens who like trying new books without the pressure of choosing just one.

Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Tweens are invited to a fun, hands-on craft program where they’ll be creating their own Positive Pins! Tweens will be decorating their Positive Pins using clothes pins, paint pins, beads, etc. All materials provided, just bring your positive vibes and creativity!

North Branch Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Tweens are invited to a fun, hands-on craft program where they’ll be creating their own Positive Pins! Tweens will be decorating their Positive Pins using clothes pins, paint pins, beads, etc. All materials provided, just bring your positive vibes and creativity!

Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Join us for a spooky fun time! We will be doing a Halloween breakout box. It’s an escape room style game where the tweens will work as a team to complete the creep-tacular challenges!

Tween Lock In

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Tweens are invited to join us for a fun-filled Halloween-themed lock-in to kick off Fall Break! It will be a spooky night to remember – full of games, dancing, food, and lots of laughter! Halloween costumes welcome!

This event is free, however advance registration is required as space is limited. Registration will open on September 26th.

By registering and attending this event, participants agree to the following:

Tweens are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes: Please wear appropriate costumes that provide good coverage, are not transparent, and, if wearing shorts, extend below your fingertips.

I will arrive for this event at 5:45pm. The library closes to the public and the doors will be locked at 6 pm. I understand there will be no late admittance for the safety of staff and attendees.

I will arrange to be picked up at 9:50pm.

If parents/guardians need to contact staff during the lock-in, they can call Christina, 931.551.4350.

The lock-in will involve games and physical activities. I knowingly and freely assume all risks and assume full responsibility for my personal safety.

I agree to inform the library staff of any food allergies or other health concerns I may have.

North Branch Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 12th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

Join us for a spooky fun time! We will be doing a Halloween breakout box. It’s an escape room style game where the tweens will work as a team to complete the creep-tacular challenges!

Tween Scene: Chalk Art

Date: Monday, October 19th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Children’s Library

Ready to bring the sidewalk to life? Start inside the Children’s Department, then we’ll take the party outside to turn our sidewalk into a giant canvas!

Halloween Spooktacular

Date: Thursday, October 22mf, 2026

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Children’s Story Theatre

Join us at the Main Library for a spooky fun evening at the library! Come dressed in your Halloween best for a costume parade, play games, and get crafty. It’s a Halloween playtime for the whole family!

Learn More

With a full slate of crafts, games, and Halloween-themed adventures on the calendar, tweens have plenty of reasons to make the library a regular stop this fall. Whether it’s a quiet Monday evening craft or the highly anticipated Fall Break lock-in, these events are designed to give tweens a space to connect, create, and have fun together.

Be sure to check the full events calendar for updates, and we can’t wait to see you at the library soon!

Visit Our Full Events Calendar

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826