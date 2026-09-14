Nashville Kats Cap Dream Clarksville Season With 2026 Arena Crown

Clarksville, TN – Football fans in Clarksville were treated to a dream season as the Nashville Kats relocated to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena for the 2026 season, went 11-1 during the regular season, won all their home games, and then brought home the 2026 Arena Crown.

As Coach Darren Arbet and QB Tyler Kulka led the Kats into the playoffs, fans were optimistic that this could be their year. The Kats defeated the Michigan Arsenal 92 – 76 in the semifinals, and then beat the Albany Firebirds 59 – 53 to secure the championship trophy.

Many have said that the championship game was one of the most exciting games of football they have ever witnessed. Albany was at the Kats end zone, 3 seconds on the clock. All they had to do was score and, with no time left in the game, kick the winning point-after.

4,000+ fans in the sold-out arena let out a deafening roar as the Kats defense denied Firebirds QB Sam Castronova twice, the first time as he tried to leap over the line, the second as he dropped back and tried to connect with a receiver.

Fans celebrated on the field with the players and coaches. Then stayed around for the trophy presentation, cheering on comments from AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher, Nashville Kats Coach Arbet, QB Kulka, and several others. Fans immediately began inquiring about next year’s season tickets.

For more information on the Nashville Kats, visit their website at www.nashvillekats.com

Nashville Kats Championship Photo Gallery