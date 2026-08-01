Nashville Kats Playoff Tailgate Party to Fire Up Fans Sunday at Clarksville’s Downtown Commons

Clarksville, TN – The road to the Arena Football One championship begins this Sunday, and before the Nashville Kats take the field at F&M Bank Arena, fans are invited to kick off the excitement with an unforgettable Nashville Kats Playoff Tailgate Party at Downtown Commons.

Running from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Sunday, August 2nd, the free community tailgate is designed to get fans energized before one of the biggest games in franchise history. Whether you’re a lifelong football fan or experiencing the excitement of arena football for the first time, Downtown Commons will be the place to gather before heading to “The Den.”

The family-friendly event will feature cornhole, delicious food, a beer tent, and plenty of opportunities for fans to celebrate together before kickoff. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as Kats supporters fill the park dressed in team colors, creating a sea of excitement just blocks away from F&M Bank Arena.

Adding even more energy to the afternoon will be DJ Joe Padula, one of Clarksville’s most recognizable entertainers. Known throughout the region as a popular radio personality, game show host, and master of audience engagement, Padula will keep the crowd pumped with high-energy music, crowd interaction, and the kind of playoff atmosphere that gets everyone ready for kickoff. Expect upbeat music, fan participation, and plenty of excitement as the countdown to game time begins.

Kats Ready for High-Stakes AF1 Semifinal Showdown

The Downtown Commons tailgate isn’t just about passing the time before the game—it’s an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate an incredible season, and show the Nashville Kats that Clarksville is ready to stand behind its hometown team as they chase a championship.Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the festivities, and then make the short walk to F&M Bank Arena for what promises to be one of the most exciting sporting events of the summer.

Following the pregame festivities, all eyes will turn to F&M Bank Arena, where the Nashville Kats will host the Michigan Arsenal in the Arena Football One (AF1) Semifinal at 3:00pm.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

After finishing the regular season with an outstanding 11-1 record and riding a remarkable nine-game winning streak, the Kats earned the No. 1 seed in the AF1 Playoffs. They also protected their home turf all season, posting a perfect 7-0 record at F&M Bank Arena, making Clarksville one of the toughest places to play in arena football.

Michigan earned its place in the semifinals after defeating the Kentucky Barrels 70-36 in the opening round of the playoffs. Although the Arsenal enter Sunday’s matchup with momentum, the Kats swept the regular-season series, opening the year with a commanding 78-40 victory in Clarksville before following it up with a 68-51 road win in Michigan.

The winner of Sunday’s semifinal will earn the right to host the Arena Crown Championship Game during the weekend of August 8th-9th, giving the Kats an opportunity to bring the league’s biggest game back to Clarksville if they can continue their winning ways.

The other semifinal features the Albany Firebirds taking on the Minnesota Monsters, with Sunday’s winner advancing to face the victor of that matchup for the AF1 championship.

Adding another memorable moment to the afternoon, multi-Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin, a longtime member of the Dave Matthews Band, will perform the National Anthem before kickoff.

With a championship berth on the line, an undefeated home record to defend, and one of the loudest crowds of the season expected inside F&M Bank Arena, Sunday promises to be a thrilling day for football fans.

The excitement begins at 12:00pm at Downtown Commons for the Nashville Kats Tailgate Party and continues just down the street when the Kats battle the Michigan Arsenal at 3:00pm. Fans are encouraged to come early, wear their Kats colors, bring their playoff spirit, and help create an unforgettable atmosphere as Clarksville rallies behind its hometown team in pursuit of the Arena Football One championship.