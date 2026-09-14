Clarksville Gas and Water plans Lexington Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Lexington Drive on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following streets and roads in the Bel Air Subdivision:

Lexington Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

Yorktown Road from Lexington Drive to Concord Drive

Lexington Drive will be closed at the intersection of Yorktown Road. Traffic will detour to Taft Drive, Donelson Drive, and Brandywine Drive. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.