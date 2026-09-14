Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Full Lineup of Teen Events

Clarksville, TN – Teens looking for a place to game, create, relax, and connect with others will have plenty of opportunities coming up at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

A full slate of teen programs at the Clarksville Library is scheduled from September 14th through September 21st, giving local teens a variety of free activities designed for fun, creativity, social connection, and building practical skills.

From video game sessions and board games to mindfulness activities and hands-on crafts, the upcoming events will take place at The Loft and the library’s North Branch. Teens can choose from activities that encourage friendly competition, creativity, and personal well-being, with all events offering a welcoming environment to spend time with friends and meet others with similar interests.

For a complete schedule of upcoming programs, visit the library’s Full Events Calendar.

Teen Gaming

Monday, September 14th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: The Loft

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into an afternoon of gaming? Teen Gaming at The Loft gives players the chance to challenge friends, explore new worlds, and test their skills across a variety of games.

Whether you’re a button-mashing newcomer or a seasoned gamer, the sessions offer everything from competitive tournaments to casual free play. Teens can enjoy epic battles, friendly competition, and plenty of fun in the library’s official teen gaming zone.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

Board game and card game fans can gather at the North Branch for an afternoon of strategy, competition, and fun. The program welcomes everyone from experienced players to those simply looking for a relaxed way to spend time with friends.

Participants can grab a game, roll the dice, and enjoy a free afternoon of classic favorites and new challenges.

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Teen Scene: Adulting 101: Mindfulness Chill Skills

Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: The Loft-Young Adult

Teens can take some time to slow down and learn practical mindfulness techniques during Adulting 101: Mindfulness Chill Skills. Through guided activities and reflection, participants will explore simple ways to reduce stress, improve focus, stay present, and build emotional resilience.

The session is designed to give teens practical tools they can use when dealing with everyday challenges while supporting their overall well-being.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Adulting 101: Mindfulness Chill Skills

Wednesday, September 16th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: North Branch Makerspace

The North Branch will offer its own session of Adulting 101: Mindfulness Chill Skills, giving teens another opportunity to discover techniques for managing stress and improving focus.

Through guided activities and reflection, participants will learn ways to stay grounded, handle everyday challenges, and develop skills that can contribute to greater emotional resilience.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Thursday, September 17th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: The Loft-Young Adult

Presenter: Amir McCain

Teen Scene: Craft Central invites teens to get creative with a new, low-stress art activity each week. Projects may include painting, collage, DIY crafts, and other hands-on creative activities.

No previous experience is needed. Teens can simply bring their imagination, spend time with other creative participants, and make something of their own. All supplies are provided, making it easy to drop in and start creating.

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Teen Gaming

Friday, September 18th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: The Loft-Young Adult

Presenter: Amir McCain

The week wraps up with another Teen Gaming session at The Loft. Teens can challenge friends, try different games, compete in tournaments, or enjoy casual free play in a dedicated gaming environment.

Whether you’re new to gaming or already consider yourself a pro, the program offers an opportunity to have fun, explore new games, and connect with other teens.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Saturday, September 19th, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

The North Branch brings teens together again for an afternoon filled with board games and card games. Players can compete, strategize, or simply enjoy a relaxed game with friends.

The free program offers something for a wide range of interests and experience levels, making it an easy way to spend a Saturday afternoon at the library.

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Teen Gaming

Monday, September 21st, 2026 | 4:00pm-6:00pm

Location: The Loft

A new week begins with another Teen Gaming session at The Loft, where teens can return for more video game action. The program combines casual play with opportunities for competition as participants test their skills and take on friends.

From fierce battles to laid-back gaming sessions, the program provides a dedicated space for teens to play, socialize, and have fun.

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The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library continues to provide teens with opportunities to learn, create, relax, and connect through programs tailored to a variety of interests. With activities ranging from gaming and tabletop play to crafts and mindfulness, the upcoming schedule offers plenty of ways for teens to get involved.

Families and teens are encouraged to check the library’s full events calendar for additional programs, updates, and future teen activities.