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Clarksville Police Respond to Domestic Call, Man Wounded in Shooting

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – On September 14th, 2026, at approximately 10:56am, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to an address on Fairview Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress.

The complainant reported that her adult son was outside with a firearm and had already discharged the weapon.

When officers made contact with the male, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the male and officers. The male was struck by gunfire and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Clarksville for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

No officers were injured during the confrontation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the District Attorney’s Office have been notified and will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

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