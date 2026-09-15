APSU Soccer’s Megan Waskiewicz Earns UAC Weekly Award

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz has been named United Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced Monday, after earning her first-career shutout against UT Martin, Thursday.

Waskiewicz, the Saint Johns, Florida, native, was named the league’s goalkeeper of the week following APSU’s 1-0 shutout of UT Martin and the first win since October 20th, 2024, at West Georgia. Waskiewicz faced a total of 11 shots and came away with seven saves in the contest – one shy of her career high – in 90 minutes between the pipes.

The second-year keeper is the first Governor to win a conference weekly award since goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell and defender Renee Semaan on September 17th, 2019, when the duo picked up Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors after beating Evansville 2-0 at home on September 15th, for the Govs’ first win of the season.

Follow The Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team wraps up its nonconference schedule at Jackson State on Friday, before opening UAC play at Eastern Kentucky on September 24th.