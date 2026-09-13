Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Charlene Merriweather, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on September 6th, 2026, at the age of 66. She was born on May 24th, 1960.

Charlene’s life touched the hearts of all who knew her, and family and friends will remember her fondly for the privilege of sharing in her journey. Her memory will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched and the love she shared with those closest to her.

Family and friends are invited to gather in her honor during visitation on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12:00pm at the funeral home, offering all who loved her the opportunity to come together in remembrance and reflect on the life she lived.

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