Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Charlene Merriweather, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on September 6th, 2026, at the age of 66. She was born on May 24th, 1960.
Charlene’s life touched the hearts of all who knew her, and family and friends will remember her fondly for the privilege of sharing in her journey. Her memory will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched and the love she shared with those closest to her.
Family and friends are invited to gather in her honor during visitation on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12:00pm at the funeral home, offering all who loved her the opportunity to come together in remembrance and reflect on the life she lived.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com