Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Philip Theodore Drew, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 10th, 2026. He was born on November 29th, 1939 in Dover, NH, to Theodore and Beatrice Drew.

Phillip dedicated twenty-three years of his life to serving his country, spending eight years in the United States Air Force and fifteen years in the United States Navy. He was also a councilman for the City of Clarksville for four years and a member of First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Rena, Nelson, and Edie. Philip is survived by his wife, Bertha Bush Drew; sons: Timothy (Natnicha) Drew, John (Kimberly) Drew, and Matthew (Heather) Drew; daughter, Amy Drew; sisters, Sharon and Barbara; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Eva Farber; brother-in-law, Tom Bush; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Philip’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.