Easy Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce Recipe Packs a Flavorful Punch

Clarksville, TN – Bright, bold, and bursting with fresh flavor, this Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce recipe is the perfect way to bring a little South American flair to your table.

Fresh parsley and garlic come together with oregano, green onion, red pepper flakes, and freshly ground pepper for a vibrant herbaceous bite, while olive oil, vinegar, and fresh lemon juice add the perfect balance of richness and tangy acidity. The result is a beautifully fresh, zesty sauce with just enough heat to make every bite more exciting.

Spoon this versatile chimichurri over grilled steak, chicken, seafood, or roasted vegetables for an instant flavor boost, or use it as a marinade before cooking. Whether you’re firing up the grill for a weekend meal or simply looking to brighten an everyday dinner, this easy-to-make sauce delivers fresh, irresistible flavor in every spoonful.

Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup parsley (lightly packed and chopped without the stalks)

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon peppercorn (freshly ground)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon oregano (dried)

2 tablespoons green onion (minced)

1/2 cup olive oil

3/4 cup vinegar

3 tablespoons lemon juice (fresh)

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Place all the ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until well chopped, but not pureed.

Spoon the sauce over grilled meats, poultry, seafood, or vegetables. This sauce can also be used as a marinade.

Yield: 12 servings