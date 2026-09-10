Austin Peay State University Volleyball Heads to Cincinnati for Xavier Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues its nonconference schedule Friday and Saturday with the Xavier Tournament, against Bowling Green, Xavier, and Saint Louis, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Austin Peay faces Bowling Green Friday with an 11:30am match against Xavier and a match against Saint Louis, Saturday. It is the Govs’ first trip to Cincinnati since 1996.

The Governors are 4-2 to start the season with a 2-1 record at both the Stacheville Challenge and the Golden Eagle Invitational. The season is highlighted by three sweeps over UT Martin, Kansas City, and Tennessee State. The APSU Govs’ opening season set against UT Martin saw a 25-6 victory, the fewest points the team has held an opposing team to historically.

​​Scouting Report

Bowling Green is 5-1 in the 2026 season. The Falcons defeated American 3-1 on Friday, September 4th, and Northern Kentucky 3-1 on Saturday, September 5th.

Austin Peay State University and Bowling Green meet for the first time in the 2026 Xavier Tournament.

Xavier is 3-3 in the 2026 season. The Musketeers defeated Southern Indiana 3-1 Saturday, September 5th, and fell to Georgia Tech 3-0. Xavier meets Saint Louis on Sept. 11 before meeting with the Governors.

The Governors are 1-7 against the Musketeers, with the last matchup being a 3-1 Xavier win in Clarksville. August 29th, 2025.

Saint Louis is 4-1 in the 2026 season. The Billikens defeated Merrimack 3-0 and SIU Carbondale 3-2, September 4th and 5th.

APSU is 3-11 all-time against SLU, with the last meeting being a 3-0 Billiken win, September 5th, 2025 in St. Louis.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 50th season, follow the team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com and in the LetsGoPeay app.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following the Xavier Tournament, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home to face Tennessee State in a standalone match before hosting the Governors Classic. The Governors Classic is the second home tournament in the 2026 season and hosts Gardner-Webb and SIU Edwardsville Friday, September 18th, and Southern Illinois Saturday, September 19th, at 2:00pm, before beginning conference play at Little Rock on September 24th.