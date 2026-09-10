Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Fabian Place Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Fabian Place for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Rivermont Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

Fabian Place

Hanley Court

The Fabian Place water outage for water main leak repair includes a road closure. Fabian Place will be closed at the intersection of Rivermont Drive. Access will be limited to local traffic only, including residents of Fabian Place and Hanley Court.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.