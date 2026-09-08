HomeArts/LeisureClarksville Celebrates Groundbreaking of New $148.5 Million Health Campus
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Clarksville Celebrates Groundbreaking of New $148.5 Million Health Campus

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Ascension St Thomas Ground Breaking Ceremony
Ascension St Thomas Ground Breaking Ceremony

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Hundreds gathered for a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony on the 96-acre site where Ascension Saint Thomas, a $148.5 million health campus and full-service hospital, is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2028.

The hospital will be located on property that was the Boyd Farm, which sits near the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24 at exit 11. This much-needed addition to Clarksville comes after it was determined that Clarksville-Montgomery County’s tremendous recent growth left the area severely underserved. Local leaders and concerned citizens lobbied the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission (HFC) for the required Certificate of Need.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden addressed the crowd, as well as Ascension Saint Thomas President & CEO Fahad Tahir, Ascension President & CEO Eduardo Conrado, and several others.

The facility will offer core services, including emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, neurosciences, women’s health, oncology, orthopedics, and a neonatal intensive care unit, as well as many additional campus features and services. The initial capacity will include 44 inpatient beds, with design capacity to expand to 132 beds.

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Tony Centonze
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