Clarksville Gas and Water plans Uffelman Drive Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Uffelman Drive on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026. at 7:00pm for water valve installation and meter replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads will be affected during the outage:

Uffelman Drive Channing Place (1818 Memorial Drive)

The water valve installation and meter replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 6:00am Thursday, October 8th.