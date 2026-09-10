Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Eighth Street Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Eighth Street from Main Street to Franklin Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Eighth Street is closed from Main Street to Franklin Street. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Street and Main Street during the work.

The water main leak repair will be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.