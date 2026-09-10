Clarksville Obituary: Troy Martoccia

Clarksville, TN – Troy Martoccia was born on December 13th, 1967, to Jeffrey Stetson and Dawne Zacharias in Framingham, Massachusetts.



Troy had a genuine love for life and had many things that brought him joy. Music was always a part of him, whether he was singing or dancing. He enjoyed reading and creating art; camping, and snow skiing. He loved being on the water, especially boating and wakeboarding, and he never passed up an opportunity to cheer on the Tennessee Titans.

He was the proud owner of Bloomscape Lawn, Landscaping and Tree Service, which he worked endlessly to build from the ground up. He appreciated the finer things in life and worked hard to get them.

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More than any hobby, place, or possession, Troy loved his kids. Being a father was one of the most important parts of his life. His children, Mercedes, Christian, and Alexis, meant everything to him. He loved them deeply, took great pride in who they were, and made sure they knew how important they were to him. As his family grew, so did that love. He cherished being a grandfather to Carson, Carter, Denver, and Ledger.

Troy is survived by his biological father, Jeff (Carmen) Stetson; his mother, Dawne Zacharias; his adoptive father, John Martoccia; his children, Mercedes (Matt) Morrow, Christian Martoccia, and Alexis (Charly) Barnett; his grandchildren, Ledger Morrow, Denver Martoccia, Carson Ingle, and Carter Ingle; his siblings, Mike (Darcy) Martoccia, Jennifer Martoccia, Christina Durham, and Anwar Stetson; as well as his girlfriend, Connie Mulligan.

Troy leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and a lifetime of memories that will continue to be shared, laughed about, and carried forward. His absence will be felt deeply by his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and all those whose lives were made a little fuller by knowing him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 at 11:30am at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14th, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service.

Please visit Troy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.