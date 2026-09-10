Clarksville Obituary: Troy Martoccia

Clarksville, TN – Troy Martoccia was born on December 13th, 1967, to Jeffrey Stetson and Dawne Zacharias in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Troy had a genuine love for life and had many things that brought him joy. Music was always a part of him, whether he was singing or dancing. He enjoyed reading and creating art; camping, and snow skiing. He loved being on the water, especially boating and wakeboarding, and he never passed up an opportunity to cheer on the Tennessee Titans.
He was the proud owner of Bloomscape Lawn, Landscaping and Tree Service, which he worked endlessly to build from the ground up. He appreciated the finer things in life and worked hard to get them.
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More than any hobby, place, or possession, Troy loved his kids. Being a father was one of the most important parts of his life. His children, Mercedes, Christian, and Alexis, meant everything to him. He loved them deeply, took great pride in who they were, and made sure they knew how important they were to him. As his family grew, so did that love. He cherished being a grandfather to Carson, Carter, Denver, and Ledger.
Troy is survived by his biological father, Jeff (Carmen) Stetson; his mother, Dawne Zacharias; his adoptive father, John Martoccia; his children, Mercedes (Matt) Morrow, Christian Martoccia, and Alexis (Charly) Barnett; his grandchildren, Ledger Morrow, Denver Martoccia, Carson Ingle, and Carter Ingle; his siblings, Mike (Darcy) Martoccia, Jennifer Martoccia, Christina Durham, and Anwar Stetson; as well as his girlfriend, Connie Mulligan.
Troy leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and a lifetime of memories that will continue to be shared, laughed about, and carried forward. His absence will be felt deeply by his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and all those whose lives were made a little fuller by knowing him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2026 at 11:30am at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14th, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service.
Please visit Troy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com