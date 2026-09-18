APSU Soccer Falls 3-1 to Jackson State in Nonconference Finale

Jackson, MS – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer’s Nya Gibbs scored an equalizer in the 41st minute, but it wasn’t enough as the APSU Govs dropped a 3-1 decision to Jackson State on Friday at JSU Soccer Field.

By the Half

Jackson State’s offense came early on, as the Tigers took the match’s first two shots, with sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz getting busy with a save right after the one-minute mark. The Governors responded with a handful of shots before the match got physical, as Jackson State’s Asia Wilson was given a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

A handful of fouls later led to a Tigers free kick, which Sarah Portis converted into a goal in the 19th minute. The score remained the same until the Governors made a press on the front line at the tail end of the 39th minute, earning a corner, and converting with a shot in the back of the net from Nya Gibbs as she scored her first-career goal at the 41-minute mark.

Junior Kiley Reese earned the assist on the goal – her first of the season, and first since having two at Lindenwood on September 1st, 2024, in her freshman campaign.

Heading into the second half with the score being even at one score, both teams were evenly matched for just under a half hour into the second frame. Then, in the back end of the 73rd minute, on a heavy offensive Jackson State attack, Ryanne Hawthorn-Harper controlled a pass from midfield into the Austin Peay State University box and put her fourth goal of the season in the bottom right of the net to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Soon after, in the 86th minute, Kyla Gomez took a shot just shy of midfield and was able to put it in the top left corner of the net to extend the Tiger lead to 3-1.

Inside The Box Score

Five Governors, Waskiewicz, Reese, Lindsey Arnold, Kylie Brandes, and Anna Drexel, played all 90 minutes.

Gibbs led the Governors’ offense with her goal in 31 minutes off the bench.

Drexel led the game with four shots taken, putting one on goal.

Austin Peay recorded a season high of 19 shots and nine shots on goal in the match.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team begins United Athletic Conference play at Eastern Kentucky next Thursday, starting at 3:00pm CT at EKU Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.