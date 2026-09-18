Clarksville Obituary: Lucy Katherine Howell McCutchen

Clarksville Obituary

Clarksville, TN – Lucy Katherine Howell McCutchen, born September 4th, 1941, died September 16th, 2026, at home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Manning Howell and Archer Howell and by her husband, Patrick Houston McCutchen.

Lucy is survived by her daughters, Lucy (“Mimi”) Howell Chapman – husband Cyrus Coleman Chapman – and Nancy Houston Dodd. She was a devoted grandmother to Frances Catherine Pursley – husband Daniel Martin Pursley, Coleman Howell Chapman – wife Regan Chapman, Lucy Anne Chapman, Benjamin Houston Dodd and Stephen Archer Dodd; and great-grandmother to Manning Archer Pursley, Martin Howell Purlsey, and Ruby Frances Chapman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Johnson Howell and her dearest friend, John Fay Wright.

Lucy graduated from Clarksville High School, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and graduated magna cum laude from Athens Methodist College. After graduation she taught English and French at Athens High School and returned to the classroom after 30 years to teach upper school English and speech at Clarksville Academy.

She was a past president of Les Candides Garden Club and a member of the Capt. Wm. Edmiston chapter of the DAR. She was a lifelong member of Madison Street United Methodist Church where her great grandfather, A. Howell was a founding member. Our grandmother was a true “steel magnolia” always exhibiting her Southern grace, but inwardly possessing the strength to face life’s adversities.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery and asks that any memorial donations be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison Street, Clarskville, TN 37040. www.madisonstreetumc.org/giving/ Notes and correspondence may be sent to McReynolds-Nave Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street 37040.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.