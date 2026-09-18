Clarksville Obituary: Lucy Katherine Howell McCutchen

Clarksville Obituary
Clarksville, TN – Lucy Katherine Howell McCutchen, born September 4th, 1941, died September 16th, 2026, at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Manning Howell and Archer Howell and by her husband, Patrick Houston McCutchen.
Lucy is survived by her daughters, Lucy (“Mimi”) Howell Chapman – husband Cyrus Coleman Chapman – and Nancy Houston Dodd. She was a devoted grandmother to Frances Catherine Pursley – husband Daniel Martin Pursley, Coleman Howell Chapman – wife Regan Chapman, Lucy Anne Chapman, Benjamin Houston Dodd and Stephen Archer Dodd; and great-grandmother to Manning Archer Pursley, Martin Howell Purlsey, and Ruby Frances Chapman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Johnson Howell and her dearest friend, John Fay Wright.
Lucy graduated from Clarksville High School, attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and graduated magna cum laude from Athens Methodist College. After graduation she taught English and French at Athens High School and returned to the classroom after 30 years to teach upper school English and speech at Clarksville Academy.
She was a past president of Les Candides Garden Club and a member of the Capt. Wm. Edmiston chapter of the DAR. She was a lifelong member of Madison Street United Methodist Church where her great grandfather, A. Howell was a founding member. Our grandmother was a true “steel magnolia” always exhibiting her Southern grace, but inwardly possessing the strength to face life’s adversities.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery and asks that any memorial donations be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison Street, Clarskville, TN 37040. www.madisonstreetumc.org/giving/ Notes and correspondence may be sent to McReynolds-Nave Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street 37040.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com