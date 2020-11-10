Altra Federal Credit Union partners with Finhabits to help Member’s Financial Lives

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has partnered with Finhabits, the first bilingual digital investment advisor making financial services more inclusive in the United States.

Now more than ever, people are realizing that having their finances in order prepares you for the future.

By partnering with Finhabits, Altra is improving member’s financial lives by providing them with an app that is going to educate and guide them to make better financial decisions.

Finhabits offers educational content inside of the app covering hundreds of topics such as how to improve your credit, how to buy a house and should you lease or buy a car.

“By using the Finhabits’ app with as little as $20 per week, members will be able to save more which in turn will allow them to become more financially secure,” said Cheryl Dutton, VP of Marketing for Altra. “When our members do well, our communities as a whole do well.”

“Our mission with Finhabits is to help more people develop healthy financial habits such as investing and saving their retirement,” said Carlos García, the CEO & founder of Finhabits. “I’m excited to partner with Altra and to make our bilingual service available to its thousands of members,” García added.

About Finhabits

Finhabits is the leading fintech company making financial services more inclusive in the United States. The app is bilingual and allows users to build healthy financial habits; it offers investment and retirement accounts that invest in diversified portfolios of ETFs.

A Certified B Corporation, the company is recognized for its high social and environmental standards. In 2020, Fast Company named Finhabits a 2020 Innovation by Design honoree for its Money Journeys, a series of personal finance lessons for the Latinx community.

Finhabits, Inc. is a digital financial services company. Advisory services are offered through Finhabits Advisors, LLC., an SEC-registered digital investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities are offered through Apex Clearing Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Products offered by Finhabits Advisors are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and may lose value. For more information, please read our disclosures page.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $1.9 billion in assets and more than 114,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org

