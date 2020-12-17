APSU Football signs Three during Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden put his first touches on the Governors’ future under his leadership Wednesday, adding three players to the fall 2021 roster during the opening of the early signing period.

Next fall, joining the Governors are linebacker Jackson Griner, of Columbus, Georgia; safety Denver Parker, of Bridgeton, Missouri; and offensive lineman Harrison Wilkes, of Germantown, Tennessee.

Fall 2021 Signee Biographies

Jackson Griner

6-3, 205, Outside Linebacker, Columbus, Georgia (Glenwood HS)

Was a multi-role athlete at Glenwood High School, playing quarterback, linebacker, safety, and punter for Glenwood High School, helping Gators reach the 2019 and 2020 AISA Class AAA State Championship

Selected to play in 2020 East-West AISA All-Star game.

Won 200-meter dash bronze medal (24.65s) in 2019 AISA High School State Championship.

Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Griner:

“Jackson is one of the most versatile players in our class. He has played about every position on the field. This knowledge gives him a ton of understanding of how offenses are trying to attack us and will increase his ability to anticipate things before they happen. On top of that, he can run sideline to sideline. He has a great frame and is long. He will be able to cut loose and disrupt throwing lanes for the opposing team.”

Denver Parker

5-11, 185, Safety, Bridgeton, Missouri (DeSmet Jesuit HS)

Played safety at DeSmet Jesuit High School, helping Spartans reach the Missouri Class 6 State Championship game in 2019 and 2020, winning the 2019 championship in an undefeated season.

Recorded 37 tackles and an interception in 2020 senior season and earned Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 All-District 2 recognition and Metro Catholic League all-conference honors.

Posted 40 tackles and a fumble recovery as a junior in 2019.

In 2019 Class 6 state championship game led DeSmet Jesuit with nine tackles (eight solo).

Began prep career at Westminster Christian Academy, where he was a running back and safety.

Posted a 124-yard outing on 27 carries against St. Mary’s High School to open the 2018 season.

Was a Metro Catholic League all-conference selection as a defensive back in 2017 after posting 71 tackles and two tackles for loss. Also had 144 kickoff return yards on 10 attempts and 219 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Participated in track and field as a freshman and was a member of Westminster Christian record-setting 4×100 relay team and also competed in the 100-meter dash and long jump.

Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Parker:

“Denver is an outstanding downhill safety. He is a winner who comes from a winning program at DeSmet. His game will translate well to our defensive system, as he is a violent downhill player. We are excited about Denver’s upside and ability to help us build a dominant back end to our defense.”

Harrison Wilkes

6-4, 281, Offensive Lineman, Germantown, Tennessee (Houston HS)

Played on both the offensive line and defensive line at Houston High School, helping Mustangs reach Tennessee Class 6A state semifinals in 2019 and claim back-to-back Region 7 championships (2018-19).

Was a First Team All-Region 7-6A selection as both an offensive and defensive lineman in 2020.

Ranked as #17 offensive lineman in Tennessee by GridironScounting.com

Scotty Walden‘s Thoughts on Wilkes:

“Harrison is a Tennessee product that we feel can come in and be a quality offensive lineman for us. He is flat out nasty on the field. We love the way he finishes blocks and creates a new line of scrimmage. His size as a freshman will help him early. Combine that with his work ethic in the weight room, and Harrison has a ton of potential to be a dominant offensive lineman for us year in and year out.

APSU Football Fall 2021 Signing Class

Athlete Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Jackson Griner LB 6-3 205 Columbus, GG Glenwood HS Denver Parker S 5-11 185 Bridgeton, MO DeSmet Jesuit HS Harrison Wilkes OL 6-4 281 Germantown, TN Houston HS

