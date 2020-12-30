Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at One Church on Saturday, January 2nd

December 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Manna Café Ministries Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway, in partnership with oneChurch, on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, beginning at 10:00am.

Location: Regal Theater lot at 1810 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome. One food box per household.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, January 2nd.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, January 2nd.

A valid ID must be presented.

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives