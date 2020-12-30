|
Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at One Church on Saturday, January 2nd
Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway, in partnership with oneChurch, on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, beginning at 10:00am.
Location: Regal Theater lot at 1810 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome. One food box per household.
A valid ID must be presented.
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.
About Manna Café Ministries
