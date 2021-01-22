|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kraft Street lane closed for Road Repair
Traffic congestion expected, plan for an alternate travel route
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane of Kraft Street from Gill Street to Parham Drive for road repair on Monday, January 22nd, 2021.
Traffic will be diverted to the center lane to bypass the work zone; however, motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.
The road repair is anticipated to take several hours to complete but is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 4:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
Kraft Street, Lane Closure, Parham Drive, road repair
