Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kraft Street lane closed for Road Repair

Traffic congestion expected, plan for an alternate travel route

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane of Kraft Street from Gill Street to Parham Drive for road repair on Monday, January 22nd, 2021.

Traffic will be diverted to the center lane to bypass the work zone; however, motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The road repair is anticipated to take several hours to complete but is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 4:30pm.

