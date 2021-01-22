APSU Track and Field releases 2021 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field will compete an outdoor-only schedule beginning in mid-March, with a five-meet slate designed to prepare the Govs for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, May 13th-15th in Charleston, Illinois.

Due to timing and structural challenges associated with the Indoor Track and Field Championships, the OVC Council of Directors of Athletics recommended, and the OVC Board of Presidents supported, not holding a conference championship in that sport this year.

This action will allow the Conference to focus on its Cross Country Championship (March 1st) and the Outdoor Track and Field Championship (May 13th-15th).

The Govs will open the season on March 19th at the Saluki Invite, hosted by Southern Illinois, in Carbondale, Illinois; while Austin Peay has long been a staple at SIU’s indoor events, this will be the Governors first journey to a Saluki-hosted outdoor event.

The next two events will take the Govs to the Bluegrass State, beginning March 26th with a trip to Murray for the Margaret Simmons Invite—the traditional Murray State home meet will be visited by Austin Peay State University as an entire team for the first time since 2014. That will be followed by the annual trip to Western Kentucky, head coach Valerie Brown‘s alma mater, for the Hilltopper Relays which begin April 2nd in Bowling Green.

The APSU Govs keep it local for their last two meets, heading down I-24 for the Vanderbilt Black and Gold, April 16th, before visiting the Bluff City for the Memphis Invitational, May 1st. Both meets have long-held places on the Austin Peay State University schedule and the Govs are excited to continue a longstanding tradition of visiting both events stuffed with area talent.

After COVID-19 Coronavirus knocked out the 2020 OVC Championships, the 2021 edition will be hosted by Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois, May 13th-15th.

Sections

Topics