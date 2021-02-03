Austin Peay State University to host webinar to explore hip-hop’s transformative connection to social justice

Clarksville, TN – Hip-hop is a classic form of music that many people share a love for. Like all other types of music, hip-hop allows people to express not only themselves but their views, beliefs, or even their feelings.

Music is seen as a sort of therapy to help people combat what they’re feeling. Music is a way out; a way to represent our feelings and emotions when words simply cannot.

This role of music in our lives helps us seek answers to questions we have about the way things work in the world. With the events that occurred during 2020 surrounding social justice, we have a lot still to discuss. But how can we discuss such a heavy topic when words simply won’t do?

Austin Peay State University is hosting a webinar on February 9th that will examine how hip-hop provides a transformative connection to discussing social justice.

The host, Dr. Adia Winfrey, is an expert on hip-hop culture and its ties to social justice. She founded H.Y.P.E. (Healing Young People thru Empowerment) and is a well-known speaker who discusses the problems of music and diversity.

Winfrey, with the support of the APSU Department of Music and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will host the two-part webinar – called “Healing Through Hip-Hop” – at 2:00pm and 7:00pm on February 9th.

The webinar will include two presentations following a question-and-answer discussion about the role of hip-hop in social justice; the influence of music as a positive advocate; and hip-hop use in classrooms. To attend the webinar, you must register in advance. The webinar is open to the public.

The 2:00pm session, titled “Hip-Hop Culture and Social Justice,” will discuss how hip-hop has changed throughout the fight for social justice and human rights.

The 7:00pm session, titled “Hip-Hop Empowerment in the Classroom,” will discuss Winfrey’s Hip-Hop Empowerment Model, the foundation of the H.Y.P.E Hip-Hop Theory Curriculum.

You can submit questions for Winfrey before the workshop at www.apsu.co1.qualtrics.com. Make sure questions cover the topics of music, hip-hop music or culture, pedagogy, or social justice. If there is enough time, additional questions from active participants will be accepted at the end.

The webinar is sponsored by the APSU Department of Music and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

To learn more

You can read more about Winfrey’s work at www.letsgethype.com.

For more about the APSU Department of Music, visit www.apsu.edu/music.

To learn more about CECA, go to www.apsu.edu/ceca.

