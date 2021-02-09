|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday Evening until Thursday Afternoon Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 901 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, February 9th, 2021 »
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Elder Street closed for water main leak repair
Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has closed Elder Street from Crossland Avenue to Washington Street for water main leak repair.
Motorists will be detoured to Crossland Avenue and Washington Street during the work.
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the street reopened by approximately 7:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Crossland Avenue, Detour, Elder Street, Road Closed, Washington Street, Water Main Leak
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.