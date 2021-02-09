Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday Evening until Thursday Afternoon

|
Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding counties.
Freezing rain and light ice accumulations are possible beginning Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
Potential for freezing rain and some ice accumulation is possible for areas mainly north of I-40 and west of I-65 starting late Wednesday evening through the daytime Thursday.
Up to around a tenth of an inch of ice is possible, mainly on grassy and cold surfaces, with the best chance for ice accumulation after midnight through noon Thursday.
Temperatures will be right around to just below freezing during that time, with most road temperatures possibly staying just above freezing. Widespread power outages and tree damage is not expected, however, slick spots on area roads especially secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses may occur.
Stay tuned for forecast updates on this evolving weather system.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.
