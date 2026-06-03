101st Airborne Soldiers Honor D-Day Legacy During Community Celebration in France

France – U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) play lawn games and eat dinner with members of the Franco-German Brigade and a local French family in Carentan, France, June 2nd, 2026, as part of festivities commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

Normandy families have invited soldiers into their homes for dinner each year as part of the commemoration. The events honor the legacy of Allied service members who fought in Normandy and strengthen bonds between U.S. Soldiers, allied partners and the local community.