Clarksville Obituary: Lisa Marie

Clarksville, TN – Lisa Marie began her earthly journey on Wednesday, December 14th, 1988, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Debbie Elliot and Paul Killebrew.

Her first husband, Kenneth Harris; son, Kyrie Kehoe; grandmother, Clara Owen; aunts: Nancy Latham, Carolyn Turner; uncles: Jimmy Turner and Bobby Latham preceded her in death.

She received her education in the Christian County School System.

On Friday, February 22nd, 2019, Lisa united in holy matrimony with Darius Kehoe.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed being outdoors, swimming with her children and cooking them a delicious meal. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence and beautiful smile.

On Sunday, May 24th, 2026, Lisa departed this life to be with the Lord.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband, Darius Kehoe; daughter, Sariah Slaughter, Gallatin, TN; sons: Xavion Harris, Carmello Kehoe, Darius Kehoe, all of Gallatin, TN, Derek Slaughter, Jr., stepsons: De’Vonte Harris and De’Andre Harris; mother Debbie Elliot; father Paul Killebrew, both of Hopkinsville, KY; sister, Kimberly Pantoja (Josjua Ennis) Cadiz, KY and brother, Kenny Turner, Paducah, KY; uncle, James Owen; aunt, Betty McMullen; cousins: Haley (Michael) Parker, Rose Owen, JJ Owen and Michelle Burkhart; brothers-in-law: Michael Kehoe, Travon Porter and Rodney Porter; nephews: Giovanni and JaCorey Pantoja; best friend, Angela King and children: Elijah Cox, Legend Cox, Izayah Cox; nieces: Mo’Niea Cisco, Shaneya Cox and Nevaeh Martin; friend, Sherley Perez, and a host of other relatives and friends.