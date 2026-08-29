Roads That Bring Us Home: The Exit Worth Taking, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop

Photos and Story by Chris Lancia

Clarksville, TN – For most people, Cornersville is just a name on a sign. Interstate 65, Marshall County, somewhere between Nashville and Huntsville. A small town with a couple of gas stations that serve as a quick stop on the way to somewhere else. You’ve seen a hundred exits like it. You’ve stopped at some of them.

Exit 22 is different now.

Dolly Parton spent a lifetime on tour buses rolling past exits exactly like this one. She knows what they look like at two in the afternoon in August, and she knows what they look like at two in the morning in February. And she decided that both deserved better.

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop opened here in June, the first of a plan to carry these across the region. And the result is something the American highway hasn’t seen before: a roadside stop built to welcome you rather than provide the most efficient stop on your way somewhere else.

Pull off the interstate. There’s no rush.

The Silhouette and the Bus

The building announces itself before you’ve found a parking spot. A mud-flap silhouette of Dolly holding a microphone. A gigantic guitar across the windows. The outline of Tennessee rendered large enough to read from the road. This isn’t a subtle place, and it’s not trying to be.

What stops you, though, is the mural. Before you reach the door, the wall pulls you sideways towards an original commission painted as a permanent love letter to Cornersville. A guitar. Butterflies. The rolling hills, a nod to the region’s agriculture, and the beauty of Tennessee sunsets that anyone who has driven this stretch of I-65 in the evening will immediately recognize. A path of colorful lines threaded with musical notes winds through it all, as if the mural itself is showing you the way in.

Beside the mural sits a full-sized replica of Dolly’s tour bus. It’s not a prop. It’s a symbol of a woman who has spent decades on buses just like it, watching exits like this one roll past in the dark, and now she’s parked one here permanently. Stand next to it and you’re standing next to the distance she has traveled over the years.

A Cup of Ambition

The coffee bar is the natural first stop inside, and the name carries meaning. Cup of Ambition, a nod to “9 to 5,” the song that became an anthem for anyone who ever wanted more than the role they were handed. For a girl from Butcher Holler who bet on herself and became one of the most beloved figures on the planet, ambition isn’t an abstract concept. It’s a survival skill. It’s the whole story.

The coffee is good. And you can grab a cinnamon roll the size of your hand.

It smells like any other coffee shop. But the people in it don’t behave like they’re at just any coffee shop.

The name does something the coffee can’t do alone. It asks you to remember, while you’re standing in a travel stop off a Tennessee interstate, that the woman who built this place started with less than most people reading this. That’s not a small thing to carry back onto the highway.

DLY BBQ

Before you find a table, find the mural of Dolly riding a flying songbird. It’s not a reference you’ll find explained anywhere, just a thing someone painted here because it felt true and then surrounded it with guitars and old studio equipment lining the walls like a scrapbook of a life spent loving music. The dining room is part restaurant, part archive.

The plate is why you’re here, though. Pulled pork, fried chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, and cornbread. It’s the architecture of a Southern table that someone’s grandmother would recognize and approve of.

It’s surprisingly good for a buffet, which is unsurprising for a place Dolly wants to feel like home.

End with the peach cobbler. There is never an argument for skipping the peach cobbler.

You can order “to go” if the road is calling. But the dining room is designed to make the road wait, and on a late-summer afternoon, that’s not a bad thing to let it do.

The Stage

The neon sign of Dolly’s signature glows above the performance stage — cursive, warm, unmistakably hers. The stage opens at the back so the music carries both into the dining room and out onto the enclosed patio, which means you’re in earshot wherever you sit.

The stage was empty on a midday afternoon, but it was calling for a performance. Mics were waiting, monitors were set up, chairs were in place. This isn’t decoration. It’s a workplace, designed by an artist with a lifetime of music coursing through her veins.

Upstairs, a rooftop bar looks down over the stage and out across Marshall County. On a summer evening, with the light going long and the music drifting up from below, it is genuinely hard to remember that you pulled off an interstate to get here. That disorientation is the point.

That’s what Dolly built.

Back to the Road

There is a kind of stop that does more than refuel you. The tank is full. But so is something else. Something harder to name. It has to do with being welcomed somewhere unexpected by a person who knows from experience that the highway can be lonely and decided to do something about it.

Dolly Parton has spent the bulk of her life on the road. She knows what travelers want, because she has been one, in every sense, for more than sixty years. What she built here is not just a tourist attraction or a themed experience. It is, as she described it, a place that feels like home. For the trucker and for the family, killing time between Nashville and wherever they’re headed next.

Exit 22. Cornersville, Tennessee. Most people drive past it without a second thought.

You know better now.

Plan Your Visit

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop

Address: 3686 Pulaski Highway, Cornersville, TN 37047

Drive: Approx. 75–80 minutes from Clarksville via I-24 E to I-65 S

Hours: Gas station is open 24 hours a day; the rest is open 6:00am to 9:00pm (Sunday-Thursday) and 6:00am to 10:00pm (Friday & Saturday)

Food: DLY BBQ — dine in or carry out | Full-service sit-down restaurant with buffet

Coffee: Cup of Ambition coffee bar

Additional attractions: Doggy Parton Dog Park

For more info: www.dollystravelstops.com