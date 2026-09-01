Multimedia artist Rebecca Morrison opens APSU’s <terminal> gallery season

Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), is presenting Rebecca Morrison’s digital art to open the 2026–27 <terminal> gallery season.

Morrison’s work will be on display through October 2nd, 2026, during the gallery’s public hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

Located on the first-floor stairwell of the Art + Design Building next to The New Gallery, <terminal> showcases new media art and is curated and maintained by Professor Barry R. Jones.

Rebecca Morrison is a Boston-based multimedia artist whose work explores the intersection of social ritual and digital culture. Her practice spans video, photography, installation, and animation, combining direct observation with performance and mixed-media collage.

Her recent multi-channel video projects consider what digital technology means for the body, language, and family bonding. Often placing her camera in spaces built for entertainment, she examines spectatorship, intimacy, alienation, voyeurism, disguise, and the boundary between public and private space.

Morrison has worked for more than a decade as a photographic educator for students of all ages. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography and art history and a Master of Fine Arts in film and video, both from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

Learn more about Morrison’s work at rebeccamorrisonphoto.com.

About the Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, the Department of Art + Design is one of Austin Peay State University’s original academic units. Housed in the College of Arts and Letters, the NASAD-accredited department moved into a state-of-the-art facility in 2017.

Today, 19 full-time faculty members guide approximately 350 students through comprehensive studies ranging from animation and digital media to traditional disciplines like ceramics, painting, and sculpture.

The department’s resources include three on-campus galleries and the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, an extensive archive of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.

About the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Supporting these initiatives is the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, pronounced “seek-ah”). Since 1985, the center has enriched the cultural landscape for students, the Clarksville community, and the broader Middle Tennessee region.

CECA drives engagement across APSU’s Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs. It brings approximately 85 guest artists to Clarksville annually and presents up to 100 public events, including concerts, exhibitions, lectures, master classes, and residencies.

Beyond public programming, the center provides APSU arts faculty with vital research opportunities and funds numerous scholarships for emerging student artists each year.

To learn more, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.