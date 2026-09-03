Clarksville Obituary: Selene Marian Anderson

Clarksville, TN – Selene Marian Anderson, age 71, of Clarksville TN, passed away Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, peacefully at her home.

Selene was born September 21st, 1954, in Chicago Illinois to the late Richard M. Anderson and Celeste Joan Bolger. She was a faithful Catholic and devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she spent countless hours volunteering her time and serving her church community.

Her faith was an important part of her life, and she found great joy in giving back to others through her service. She was also a proud member of the church’s Legion of Mary, where she faithfully shared her time, compassion, and devotion with others.

She was proud of her time spent in the Middle Tennessee State University’s ROTC program where she developed a strong sense of discipline, leadership, and dedication that remained a meaningful part of her life. She was also an avid reader, a pastime that she cherished throughout her life and enjoyed sharing with those around her.

She is survived by her adoring son; Maurice “Andy” Anderson.

Her siblings include; Richard Anderson, Betsy Roberts, Eldora Thatcher, and Antonia Copous.

Survivors also include her loving church family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held in her honor 11:00am, Monday, September 14th, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Cristiano Nunes Da Silva officiating.

A rosary service will be held in the morning prior to the service at 10:00am at the church, guided by the Legion of Mary.

Internment of cremated remains will take place at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Columbarium at a later time.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.