Clarksville Obituary: Selene Marian Anderson

Clarksville, TN – Selene Marian Anderson, age 71, of Clarksville TN, passed away Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, peacefully at her home.
Selene was born September 21st, 1954, in Chicago Illinois to the late Richard M. Anderson and Celeste Joan Bolger. She was a faithful Catholic and devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she spent countless hours volunteering her time and serving her church community.
Her faith was an important part of her life, and she found great joy in giving back to others through her service. She was also a proud member of the church’s Legion of Mary, where she faithfully shared her time, compassion, and devotion with others.
She was proud of her time spent in the Middle Tennessee State University’s ROTC program where she developed a strong sense of discipline, leadership, and dedication that remained a meaningful part of her life. She was also an avid reader, a pastime that she cherished throughout her life and enjoyed sharing with those around her.
She is survived by her adoring son; Maurice “Andy” Anderson.
Her siblings include; Richard Anderson, Betsy Roberts, Eldora Thatcher, and Antonia Copous.
Survivors also include her loving church family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held in her honor 11:00am, Monday, September 14th, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Cristiano Nunes Da Silva officiating.
A rosary service will be held in the morning prior to the service at 10:00am at the church, guided by the Legion of Mary.
Internment of cremated remains will take place at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Columbarium at a later time.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com