Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Westfield Court Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Westfield Court on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, at 10:00pm for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.
The outage will affect the following addresses:
- 3080, 3090, 3100, and 3096 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
- 625 Kennedy Lane
The eastbound turning lane on Westfield Court at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will be closed during the work. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am, Wednesday, September 9th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com