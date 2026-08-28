Bikers Who Care Hosts Inaugural Clarksville Car Show with Classic Vehicles, Awards and Charity Fundraising

Clarksville, TN – Bikers Who Care, always looking for new ways to help local children’s charities, recently hosted its inaugural classic car show in conjunction with the America 250 Celebration.

Organizers said, “This is BWC’s first car show. We’re calling it the TriStar Car Show, and we’re out here at Budweiser of Clarksville. We have lots of beautiful cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and absolutely beautiful weather. I would say we have at least 400 people.

“This is our first one, but we’re going to keep doing it. Hopefully, here at this great location. We have 14 categories for trophies and awards, and we may expand in future years. We didn’t know what to expect our first time out, but the response has been fantastic.

“We will be using money raised from this event to fund our efforts with local children’s charities, including Camp Rainbow. We try our best to be there for the kids of this community.”

Booger Watson points out that, “charity money has gotten harder to come by. So we have to do more to continue to support our charities. We’re always looking for new ways to make a little money and have a little fun. This is a great day, a great turnout, beautiful cars, and great vendors. It’s a really successful day.”

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