Build a Cityscape at the Customs House Museum’s Skyscraper Day Storytime

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites families to build a skyline of their own at “Storytime & Craft: Skyscraper Day” on Thursday, September 3rd, 2026, at 10:30am.

To mark National Skyscraper Day, museum staff will read picture books about the world’s tallest structures before guiding children through a hands-on activity where they can design and build a paper cityscape to take home — a fitting project in a downtown where the historic buildings stand at most a few stories high.

Storytime & Craft is a recurring program for children of all ages accompanied by an adult. Each session pairs a themed read-aloud with a related hands-on creative project. Parents and caregivers are expected to take part alongside their children and supervise them throughout the event.

National Skyscraper Day is observed annually on September 3rd to honor the architectural engineering and design feats that shaped modern urban skylines. The date commemorates the birthday of American architect Louis Sullivan (1856–1924), widely regarded as the “father of skyscrapers.”

Working in Chicago following the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, Sullivan pioneered the use of steel-frame construction, allowing buildings to rise far higher than traditional masonry walls allowed. He is also famous for coining the influential design principle “form follows function,” emphasizing that a building’s design should directly reflect its intended purpose.

Today, the day recognizes both historical pioneers like Sullivan and the modern engineering marvels that continue to redefine cityscapes worldwide, from early structural innovations to present-day supertall towers.

Storytime & Craft: Skyscraper Day takes place on Thursday, September 3rd, 2026, at 10:30am at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The program is free with museum membership, and to non-members with a paid general admission to the Museum. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult.