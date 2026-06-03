APSU Celebrates Student Success with 2025-26 College of STEM Awards

Clarksville, TN– The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of STEM has announced its departmental award winners for the 2025-26 academic year.
These students have achieved exceptional academic success and demonstrated outstanding dedication to their fields, exemplifying the excellence of the university’s STEM programs.
Agriculture
- James D. Hamilton Award for Outstanding Freshman Majoring in Agriculture: Bria Wilson
- John Matthews Award for Outstanding Upper Class Student Majoring in Agriculture: Emily Brazil
- 2025 Coleman Tractor Company — Kubota Award for Outstanding Agriculture Student: Hagen Albright
Allied Health Sciences
- Robert T. Crews Award: Vanessa Lahoud
- Robert T. Crews Scholarship: Kelly Fitzpatrick
- Outstanding Senior MLS Student Award: Ella Stephenson
- Outstanding Junior MLS Student Award: Brooke Gomora
- APSU Department of Veterans Affairs Step Pins: Vanessa Reid, Verlette Stedford
- Radiologic Technology Class of 2026 Emerging Leader Award: Shaylan Barber
- Radiologic Technology Class of 2026 Clinical Excellence in Patient Care Award: Marlene Martin, Gigi Strange
- JRCERT Excellence Award: Shaylan Barber
- Tennessee Society of Radiologic Technologists Excellence Award: Tess Gillespie
Biology
- Outstanding Biology Junior: Holly Harding
- Outstanding Biology Senior: L. Martin
- Outstanding Biology Graduate Student: Allison Palmer
- Major Field Test At or Above National Average Honorees: Brooke Armitage, Faith Clark, Melanie Freeman, Rianna Freireich, Maranda Halstead, Sama Hawwash, Ethan Heatherly, Emmalee Langlois, Jamee Livesay, Elizabeth Miner, Olivia Ray, Cassandra South, Cypress Staab
Chemistry
- George M. Rawlins Jr. Award: Emeline Parker
- Golden Goggle Award: Gary Hendricks, Steve Salesman, Clay Rust
- General Chemistry Award: Sawyer Rhoden, Matthew Bodem
- Organic Chemistry Award: Sarah Turpen
- ASC Organic Chemistry Award: Emeline Parker
- Inorganic Chemistry Award: Mitch Muiznieks, Holly Garcia
- Analytical Chemistry Award: Gary Hendricks, Steve Salesman
- Biochemistry Award: Kennedy Cox
- Harvey Blanck Physical Chemistry Award: Clay Rust
- ACS Physical Chemistry Award: Emeline Parker
- Silver Test Tube Award for Community Service: Clay Rust, Gary Hendricks, Eric Aldrich
- Top TA Award: Eric Aldrich, Clay Rust
- Conrad Award for Veteran Turned Chemist: Holly Garcia, Steve Salesman
Computer Science and Information Technology
- Fall 2025 Excellence in Computing Award: Dylan Hulon
- Fall 2025 Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems Award: Christina Jones
- Fall 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Alexander McCollum
- Fall 2025 Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Gabriyel Sorenson, Evan Primasing, Sorelle Tatiana Djuissi Macho
- Fall 2025 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Jessica Holland, Hank Smith
- Spring 2026 Excellence in Computing Award: Yuriy Holovchak
- Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Systems Award: Halee Norman
- Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Paul Buske
- Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Science Award: Eric Moore, Chandler Boone, Elizabeth Rowland, Dhruv Zaver, Austin Rowland
- Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Raphael Oshodi, Travis Coberly, Fernando Oliveros, Haiming Li
Earth and Environmental Sciences
- James McCluskey Outstanding Senior in Geography: Gage Lavigne, Colin Morris
- Harry Law Outstanding Junior in Geography: Dylan Shaw
- Robert Sirk Outstanding Sophomore in Geography: William Zielinski
- William Stewart Outstanding Senior in Geology: Tanner Sigears
- James Corgan Outstanding Junior in Geology: Jaden Addley, Maria V. Prieto
- Matthew Bebee Outstanding Sophomore in Geology: Kathariana Bachan
Engineering Technology
- May 2026 Outstanding Achievement Award: Ryan Brazill, Bucyrus Puckett, Micheal Walker, Clayton Wyatt
- May 2026 Academic Achievement Award: Joshua Adamson, Jacob Bailey, Xavier Lawrence, Ryan Moyer, Daniel Palencia Alvarez, Nathan Smith, Francesco St. Laurent, Micah Willis
- May 2026 Professional Achievement Award: Keagan Evick, Karl Gross, Gabrian Harper, Kyle Henning, Joshua Martin, Brandon Monter, Jamal Wright
Mathematics and Statistics
- Outstanding Senior Award: Joey Spaeth
- Outstanding Sophomore/Junior Award: Kyra Lander and Samuel Whitaker
- Nell Rayburn High Impact Award: Janiah Harris
- Top Mathematical Finance Graduate Student: Alexis Mahar
- Top Mathematical Predictive Analytics Graduate Student: Haleigh Morphis
- Top Mathematics Instruction Graduate Student: Sarah Ward
Physics, Engineering and Astronomy
- The Robert F. Sears Award: William Keener, Ross Rodriguez, Lily Skau
- The Mayfield Outstanding Senior Award: Yuriy Holovchak
- Hillary H. Head Astronomy Award: Zoe Wolf
About the Austin Peay College of STEM
The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) offers studies in agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.
Its discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions in research, industry, education, medicine and government.