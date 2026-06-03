APSU Celebrates Student Success with 2025-26 College of STEM Awards

has announced its departmental award winners for the 2025-26 academic year.

These students have achieved exceptional academic success and demonstrated outstanding dedication to their fields, exemplifying the excellence of the university’s STEM programs.

Agriculture

James D. Hamilton Award for Outstanding Freshman Majoring in Agriculture: Bria Wilson

John Matthews Award for Outstanding Upper Class Student Majoring in Agriculture: Emily Brazil

2025 Coleman Tractor Company — Kubota Award for Outstanding Agriculture Student: Hagen Albright

Allied Health Sciences

Robert T. Crews Award: Vanessa Lahoud

Robert T. Crews Scholarship: Kelly Fitzpatrick

Outstanding Senior MLS Student Award: Ella Stephenson

Outstanding Junior MLS Student Award: Brooke Gomora

APSU Department of Veterans Affairs Step Pins: Vanessa Reid, Verlette Stedford

Radiologic Technology Class of 2026 Emerging Leader Award: Shaylan Barber

Radiologic Technology Class of 2026 Clinical Excellence in Patient Care Award: Marlene Martin, Gigi Strange

JRCERT Excellence Award: Shaylan Barber

Tennessee Society of Radiologic Technologists Excellence Award: Tess Gillespie

Biology

Outstanding Biology Junior: Holly Harding

Outstanding Biology Senior: L. Martin

Outstanding Biology Graduate Student: Allison Palmer

Major Field Test At or Above National Average Honorees: Brooke Armitage, Faith Clark, Melanie Freeman, Rianna Freireich, Maranda Halstead, Sama Hawwash, Ethan Heatherly, Emmalee Langlois, Jamee Livesay, Elizabeth Miner, Olivia Ray, Cassandra South, Cypress Staab

Chemistry

George M. Rawlins Jr. Award: Emeline Parker

Golden Goggle Award: Gary Hendricks, Steve Salesman, Clay Rust

General Chemistry Award: Sawyer Rhoden, Matthew Bodem

Organic Chemistry Award: Sarah Turpen

ASC Organic Chemistry Award: Emeline Parker

Inorganic Chemistry Award: Mitch Muiznieks, Holly Garcia

Analytical Chemistry Award: Gary Hendricks, Steve Salesman

Biochemistry Award: Kennedy Cox

Harvey Blanck Physical Chemistry Award: Clay Rust

ACS Physical Chemistry Award: Emeline Parker

Silver Test Tube Award for Community Service: Clay Rust, Gary Hendricks, Eric Aldrich

Top TA Award: Eric Aldrich, Clay Rust

Conrad Award for Veteran Turned Chemist: Holly Garcia, Steve Salesman

Computer Science and Information Technology

Fall 2025 Excellence in Computing Award: Dylan Hulon

Fall 2025 Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems Award: Christina Jones

Fall 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Alexander McCollum

Fall 2025 Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Gabriyel Sorenson, Evan Primasing, Sorelle Tatiana Djuissi Macho

Fall 2025 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Jessica Holland, Hank Smith

Spring 2026 Excellence in Computing Award: Yuriy Holovchak

Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Systems Award: Halee Norman

Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Paul Buske

Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in Computer Science Award: Eric Moore, Chandler Boone, Elizabeth Rowland, Dhruv Zaver, Austin Rowland

Spring 2026 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Raphael Oshodi, Travis Coberly, Fernando Oliveros, Haiming Li

Earth and Environmental Sciences

James McCluskey Outstanding Senior in Geography: Gage Lavigne, Colin Morris

Harry Law Outstanding Junior in Geography: Dylan Shaw

Robert Sirk Outstanding Sophomore in Geography: William Zielinski

William Stewart Outstanding Senior in Geology: Tanner Sigears

James Corgan Outstanding Junior in Geology: Jaden Addley, Maria V. Prieto

Matthew Bebee Outstanding Sophomore in Geology: Kathariana Bachan

Engineering Technology

May 2026 Outstanding Achievement Award: Ryan Brazill, Bucyrus Puckett, Micheal Walker, Clayton Wyatt

May 2026 Academic Achievement Award: Joshua Adamson, Jacob Bailey, Xavier Lawrence, Ryan Moyer, Daniel Palencia Alvarez, Nathan Smith, Francesco St. Laurent, Micah Willis

May 2026 Professional Achievement Award: Keagan Evick, Karl Gross, Gabrian Harper, Kyle Henning, Joshua Martin, Brandon Monter, Jamal Wright

Mathematics and Statistics

Outstanding Senior Award: Joey Spaeth

Outstanding Sophomore/Junior Award: Kyra Lander and Samuel Whitaker

Nell Rayburn High Impact Award: Janiah Harris

Top Mathematical Finance Graduate Student: Alexis Mahar

Top Mathematical Predictive Analytics Graduate Student: Haleigh Morphis

Top Mathematics Instruction Graduate Student: Sarah Ward

Physics, Engineering and Astronomy

The Robert F. Sears Award: William Keener, Ross Rodriguez, Lily Skau

The Mayfield Outstanding Senior Award: Yuriy Holovchak

Hillary H. Head Astronomy Award: Zoe Wolf

About the Austin Peay College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) offers studies in agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Its discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions in research, industry, education, medicine and government.