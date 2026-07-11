Clarksville Obituary: Darlean Garrett-Diaz

Clarksville, TN – Family and friends are mourning the passing of Darlean Garrett-Diaz, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026, at the age of 54.

Darlean will be remembered for the love she shared with her family and friends, the lives she touched, and the memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. While her passing leaves a tremendous void, her legacy of kindness, strength, and compassion will not be forgotten.

Family and loved ones will gather to celebrate Darlean’s life and honor her memory on Monday, July 13th, 2026, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1271 Dudley Road, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043.

A public viewing will be held from 12:00pm until 1:00pm, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 1:00pm.

During this time of loss, family and friends are invited to come together to pay their respects, share cherished memories, and celebrate a life that will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

Darlean Garrett-Diaz will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.