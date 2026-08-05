Nashville Sounds Fall to Memphis Redbirds 5-4 on Walk-Off Hit Despite Ninth-Inning Rally

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell to the Memphis Redbirds for the second straight night with a 5-4 walk-off loss Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Colton Gordon’s second quality start for the Sounds this season was not enough to hold the Redbirds’ overpowering offense, despite tossing five straight scoreless innings.

Gordon shot out of the gates, retiring five-of-the-first-six batters he faced to begin the game in the first two innings.

The Sounds offense attempted to provide run support in the first and second but stranded four early runners, despite base knocks from Ethan Murray and Eduardo Garcia and three walks, two of which Brock Wilken accounted for as the game remained scoreless through five innings. Sounds hitters struggled on the offensive side, mustering one hit through the next 10 at-bats through the third, fourth, fifth and the first two outs of the sixth.

The Sounds broke the tie as Luke Adams recorded a two-out double, his ninth of the season, into left center field and was just the fourth runner in scoring position through six innings of play. Jeferson Quero then ripped a base hit into left field and scored Adams for the 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds ultimately got to Gordon as he allowed back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Memphis tied the game after Gordon attempted to pick off Victor Scott II as he was trying to steal third, but it got past Adams and Scott II crossed home. Nolan Gorman then blasted a two-run homer to right field, his second straight game with a homer, and gave the Redbirds their first lead 3-1.

Gordon recorded his second quality start for the Sounds and his fifth total on the year (6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, BB) before he was replaced for major league rehabber Joel Kuhnel in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kuhnel tossed a 1-2-3 frame with three straight groundouts. Kaleb Bowman came in for the eighth inning and saw Memphis add an insurance run as Joshua Baez ripped a one-out double into right field. The second failed pickoff attempt by a Nashville pitcher saw the Redbirds take a 4-1 lead.

Nashville’s offense woke up in the top of the ninth with the first four batters getting on base as Adams reached first on a hit by pitch. Quero drew a walk, and Tyler Black hit a single to load the bases. Bo Naylor then tallied an RBI-single into center field and scored Adams, marking Naylor’s second straight game with an RBI.

With the bases still loaded, Ethan Murray was out on a sacrifice fly to center field and scored Quero for the one-run deficit and one out in the frame. Jacob Hurtubise pinch ran for Naylor and stole second two runners in scoring position, Luis Matos beat the throw at first for an infield single as Black scored and tied the game at four.

Blake Holub entered the game for Bowman in the bottom of the ninth inning and got the first batter on a groundout. Brody Moore ripped a gapper into center field for a double and served as the winning run for the Redbirds. After Holub retired the next batter and advanced Moore to third base, Noah Mendlinger lined a single into right field as the Sounds dropped the second straight game of this week’s series with a 5-4 walk-off loss.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue this week’s series on Thursday evening. RHP Coleman Crow (5-1, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville. First pitch is set for 6:45pm.