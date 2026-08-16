Heat Continues Before Storm Chances Return, Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast August 16th-20th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County will remain hot through the weekend, with Sunday bringing near-100-degree temperatures and heat index values approaching dangerous levels.

Temperatures will ease into the lower 90s early next week, although isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon. After a brief stretch of mostly sunny weather, storm chances return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, while nighttime temperatures gradually become more comfortable.

Sunday will be sunny and hot across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with temperatures reaching a high near 99 degrees. Heat index values could climb as high as 109, making afternoon heat a significant concern. West winds will be between 5 and 10 mph.

Mostly clear conditions will settle in Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 76 degrees. A west-southwest wind near 5 mph will become calm during the evening, providing lighter conditions overnight.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, while heat index values could reach 105. Northwest winds will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees. Patchy fog could develop after 4:00am, particularly in areas where conditions allow moisture to settle. North-northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become light from the north during the evening.

Tuesday will begin with patchy fog before 8:00am, followed by mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. The high temperature will reach around 91 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming northerly at around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will continue Tuesday night as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees. A north-northeast wind near 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Wednesday will bring another mostly sunny and warmer day, with temperatures climbing to around 95 degrees. Winds will be light and variable before becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph during the morning.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday night. Skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures settling near 73 degrees. A west wind around 5 mph is expected.

Thursday will feature a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will otherwise be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will continue Thursday night, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to around 67 degrees.

Overall, the upcoming period will bring some relief from the weekend’s extreme heat, but hot conditions will remain a concern early in the week. Residents should continue taking precautions during the hottest afternoon hours, particularly Sunday when the heat index could reach 109.

The return of shower and thunderstorm chances Monday, Wednesday night and Thursday will also provide opportunities for localized rainfall, while cooler overnight temperatures arrive later in the week.