Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Concord Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Concord Drive on Tuesday, September 1st, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Bel Air Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

Concord Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

Gettysburg Street

Donelson Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

The intersection of Concord Drive and Gettysburg Street will be closed during the work. Traffic will be detoured to Yorktown Road and East Bel Air Boulevard. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.