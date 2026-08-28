Clarksville Police Identify Suspect in $2,500 Pokémon Card Fraud Case as Andrew Taylor Brown

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detective Johnson has identified the suspect involved in the fraudulent purchase of a $2,500 Pokémon card from Guild Vault Games.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Taylor Brown. Detectives were able to connect Brown to similar credit card fraud investigations and learned that he was recently arrested in Orange Beach, Alabama, along with three other individuals. Investigators in Alabama recovered a large amount of suspected stolen property; however, the Charizard X EX was not located.

On July 25th, 2026, at approximately 6:43pm, Brown entered Guild Vault Games, located at 2026 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and purchased a Pokémon card valued at $2,500 using a fraudulent credit card. The charge initially appeared to go through but was later rejected after a chargeback for the full amount was processed, negating the transaction.

Detectives have obtained sufficient information to identify Brown as the suspect and will be taking charges in connection with the theft of the Pokémon card.

The Clarksville Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Orange Beach Police Department in helping identify the suspect and further the investigation.